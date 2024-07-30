Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 5.250-6.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 5.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Archer-Daniels-Midland also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-$6.25 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,994,883. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.93. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 52 week low of $50.72 and a 52 week high of $87.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.43.

Insider Transactions at Archer-Daniels-Midland

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

