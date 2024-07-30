Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AON were worth $9,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AON shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.21.

Insider Activity at AON

In other news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $319.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $268.06 and a 1-year high of $344.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

