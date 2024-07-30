Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $37,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at AON

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AON from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AON from $287.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.36.

AON Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:AON traded down $3.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $319.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,756,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,061. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $344.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

