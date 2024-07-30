Ankr (ANKR) Tops One Day Volume of $13.70 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ankr has a market capitalization of $298.55 million and $13.70 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0299 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00009940 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00008690 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,694.59 or 0.99982619 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00011377 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00006916 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.87 or 0.00071769 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.03106018 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 318 active market(s) with $9,410,247.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ankr using one of the exchanges listed above.

