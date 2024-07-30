Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$49.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AND shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$55.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AND

Insider Buying and Selling at Andlauer Healthcare Group

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.87, for a total transaction of C$61,309.95. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AND stock opened at C$40.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$791.67 million, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 0.69. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 1 year low of C$36.43 and a 1 year high of C$44.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$161.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$168.50 million. Andlauer Healthcare Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.6396243 earnings per share for the current year.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.84%.

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

(Get Free Report

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andlauer Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.