Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) Trading Down 4.3%

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.74. Approximately 256,311 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,317,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AVXL shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Anavex Life Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

The company has a market capitalization of $527.31 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day moving average of $4.83.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 19,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Anavex Life Sciences by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 73,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is ANAVEX 2-73 for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease and Parkinson's disease, as well as other central nervous system diseases, including rare diseases, such as Rett syndrome, a rare severe neurological monogenic disorder; and infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, and Angelman syndrome.

