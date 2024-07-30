Analyzing EQT (NYSE:EQT) and Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Indonesia Energy and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A EQT 12.45% 4.52% 2.68%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $3.53 million 6.40 -$2.64 million N/A N/A EQT $6.91 billion 2.18 $1.74 billion $1.38 24.69

This table compares Indonesia Energy and EQT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Indonesia Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Indonesia Energy and EQT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A EQT 0 7 10 0 2.59

EQT has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.55%. Given EQT’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EQT is more favorable than Indonesia Energy.

Risk & Volatility

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EQT beats Indonesia Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

