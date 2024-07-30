Analysts Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target at $69.90

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.90.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of FTNT stock opened at $57.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.98. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $78.58.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.
