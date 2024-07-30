Analysts’ Downgrades for July 29th (ALOT, BCPC, BRX, CAAS, COLM, CSGP, DEA, FLS, GE, LMB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 29th:
AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Receive News & Ratings for AstroNova Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstroNova Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.