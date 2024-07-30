Analysts’ Downgrades for July 29th (ALOT, BCPC, BRX, CAAS, COLM, CSGP, DEA, FLS, GE, LMB)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, July 29th:

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

3M (NYSE:MMM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

