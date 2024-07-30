Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY) Short Interest Up 24.7% in July

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:AEBZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of AEBZY stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.24.

Get Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi alerts:

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.0116 dividend. This is a positive change from Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th.

About Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi

Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of beer, malt, and non-alcoholic beverages in Turkey and internationally. It operates in two segments, Beer Group and Soft Drinks. The company is also involved in the production, bottling, distribution, and sale of carbonated and low alcoholic beverages, water, fruit juice concentrates, purees and fresh fruit, and carbonated soft drinks under the Coca-Cola Company trademark.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadolu Efes Biracilik ve Malt Sanayii Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.