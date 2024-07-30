Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Plans $0.04 Dividend

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 29th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th.
Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ COWS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.52. 1,621 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.08. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.
About Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF
