Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $500.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $487.00 to $500.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $444.00 to $440.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.33.

NYSE AMP traded up $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $435.05. 21,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 485,491. Ameriprise Financial has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $449.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $431.92 and its 200-day moving average is $418.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 73.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.44 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 34.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

