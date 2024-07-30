American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,592 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AWK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,648,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,012,272,000 after buying an additional 624,977 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 13,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Water Works by 202.2% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 46,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 945.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,806,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $238,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,389 shares during the period. Finally, Parsifal Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at $44,441,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.40. 347,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,352. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.09. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $148.20. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Water Works from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.80.

Get Our Latest Research Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.