American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 87,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Airlines Group
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.
American Airlines Group Price Performance
AAL opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.
