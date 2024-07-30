American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,410,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the June 30th total of 87,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in American Airlines Group by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the airline’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in American Airlines Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

AAL opened at $10.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.36. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $14.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Cowen cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on American Airlines Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.80.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

