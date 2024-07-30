Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $225.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Mizuho increased their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $220.04.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AMZN

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $183.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.17. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $118.35 and a 1-year high of $201.20.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.29, for a total value of $631,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,832,153.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,112,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,250,048. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank OZK now owns 4,824 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 603,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $116,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,805 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the second quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 293,198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $56,661,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 12,627 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.