Alto Neuroscience, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANRO) Lock-Up Period Will Expire Tomorrow

Alto Neuroscience’s (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 31st. Alto Neuroscience had issued 8,040,000 shares in its IPO on February 2nd. The total size of the offering was $128,640,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the expiration of Alto Neuroscience’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on Alto Neuroscience in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Get Alto Neuroscience alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ANRO

Alto Neuroscience Stock Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ANRO opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. Alto Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 26.02, a current ratio of 26.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.30). On average, equities analysts predict that Alto Neuroscience will post -2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alto Neuroscience news, insider Adam Savitz acquired 12,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $152,069.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alto Neuroscience

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANRO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Alto Neuroscience in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $252,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,151,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,592,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Alto Neuroscience during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,372,000.

About Alto Neuroscience

(Get Free Report)

Alto Neuroscience, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alto Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alto Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.