Altair Engineering (ALTR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Altair Engineering to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $172.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.29 million. Altair Engineering had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Altair Engineering to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Altair Engineering stock traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,525. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 970.44, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.16. Altair Engineering has a 52 week low of $57.59 and a 52 week high of $101.39.

In related news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,512,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CMO Amy Messano sold 19,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $1,796,804.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,141 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,941.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 87,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $7,423,911.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,512,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 467,254 shares of company stock worth $43,396,100 over the last 90 days. 21.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALTR. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Altair Engineering from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Altair Engineering in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altair Engineering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.60.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation and design, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services.

