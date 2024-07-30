Altai Resources (CVE:ATI) Trading 30% Higher

Altai Resources Inc. (CVE:ATI – Get Free Report) traded up 30% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. 142,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 158,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Altai Resources Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$3.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06.

About Altai Resources

(Get Free Report)

Altai Resources Inc operates as a natural resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for oil and natural gas, and gold properties. It holds a 50% interest in the Malartic gold property which consists of six map designated claims covering an area of 127.6 hectares located in the Malartic Township, Val d'Or area, Quebec; and a 50% interest in the Cessford oil property covering an area of 240 acres located in the Cessford area of Southern Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Altai Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altai Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.