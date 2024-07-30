Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Short Interest Update

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.7% from the June 30th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ALLY traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $44.47. 865,091 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,341,148. Ally Financial has a one year low of $22.54 and a one year high of $45.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Wolf Group Capital Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth $702,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $501,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. BTIG Research started coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ally Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

