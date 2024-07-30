Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Price Target Increased to $90.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Robert W. Baird from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Allison Transmission in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allison Transmission has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.75.

ALSN opened at $87.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $50.13 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.13.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $799.44 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total transaction of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 256.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allison Transmission by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 706 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 8,975.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

