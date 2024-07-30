Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF) Short Interest Update

Air New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, an increase of 18.2% from the June 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 169.0 days.
Air New Zealand Price Performance
ANZFF stock remained flat at $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday. Air New Zealand has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.35.
Air New Zealand Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Air New Zealand
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- AbbVie Analysts Lead the Stock Higher as Humira Worries Recede
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Harley-Davidson Stock Revs Up With Billion Dollar Buyback Program
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Cruise Line Stock Sinks Despite Beating EPS and Raised Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Air New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.