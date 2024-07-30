AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
UAVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 186,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.
AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.
About AgEagle Aerial Systems
AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.
