AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Short Interest Down 16.3% in July

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 920,400 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the June 30th total of 1,100,000 shares. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 333,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Stock Performance

UAVS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.41. 186,911 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 382,901. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AgEagle Aerial Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $5.24.

Get AgEagle Aerial Systems alerts:

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AgEagle Aerial Systems had a negative net margin of 325.08% and a negative return on equity of 187.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AgEagle Aerial Systems

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AgEagle Aerial Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.32% of AgEagle Aerial Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs and delivers autonomous unmanned aerial systems worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Drones; Sensors; and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS). It offers unmanned aerial vehicles under the eBee Ag, eBee Geo, eBee TAC, eBee X, and eBee VISION brands; and sensor solutions, such as Altum-PT, RedEdge-P, Aeria X, Duet M, Duet T, S.O.D.A., and S.O.D.A.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgEagle Aerial Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.