Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $188.00 to $202.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s current price.

AMG has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMG

Affiliated Managers Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMG traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $182.59. The company had a trading volume of 102,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,015. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.08. Affiliated Managers Group has a 12 month low of $120.22 and a 12 month high of $187.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.03 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group will post 21.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Affiliated Managers Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth $260,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 617 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $590,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Affiliated Managers Group

(Get Free Report)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.