AcuityAds (TSE:AT) Stock Price Up 0.5%

AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (TSE:AT – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$2.16 and last traded at C$2.14. 20,916 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 157,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.13.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of C$121.57 million, a P/E ratio of -214.00 and a beta of 2.28.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

