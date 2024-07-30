Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.87. 88,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,344. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52-week low of $8.20 and a 52-week high of $10.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.56.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Institutional Trading of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 61,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 21,712 shares during the period.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

