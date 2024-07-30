6,387 Shares in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ES. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 70,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,950 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 56,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 15,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Oak Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,047,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 164,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,167,000 after acquiring an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at $603,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ES shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.43.

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

ES stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.94. 2,343,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,526,449. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.48. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $72.93.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.32% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

