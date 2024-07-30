3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $145.00 price target on the stock. 3M traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $126.33. Approximately 1,788,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.
View Our Latest Research Report on 3M
Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M
3M Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.
3M Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Aerospace Stock Fires Up a Solid EPS Beat and Raises Guidance
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Pharma Stock Cuts Earnings Outlook: Still a Buying Opportunity
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- This Semiconductor Stock Is ON Track for a New High
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.