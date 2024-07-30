3M (NYSE:MMM) Trading 0.9% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.9% on Tuesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. Argus now has a $145.00 price target on the stock. 3M traded as high as $126.62 and last traded at $126.33. Approximately 1,788,913 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 5,426,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.16.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.57.

Get 3M alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on 3M

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 3M

3M Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in 3M by 419.1% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $69.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.81.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

About 3M

(Get Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.