18,200 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Acquired by Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,753.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.2 %

OTIS stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,516. The company’s fifty day moving average is $97.11 and its 200-day moving average is $95.18. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $73.32 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.