18,200 Shares in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Purchased by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in Aramark in the 4th quarter worth about $75,477,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,309,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,983,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,358 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 182.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,443,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,435,000 after purchasing an additional 931,904 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Aramark by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,209,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,087,000 after purchasing an additional 746,618 shares during the period.

Aramark Price Performance

NYSE ARMK traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,318,809. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Aramark has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $34.37. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARMK. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

