1,749 Shares in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) Bought by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Simon Property Group stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $152.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,315. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $149.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.11 and a 1 year high of $158.50.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 78.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 101.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.89.

Insider Transactions at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $150.17 per share, with a total value of $72,982.62. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

