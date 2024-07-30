10,000 Shares in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) Acquired by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert bought a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in Gulf Island Fabrication in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Glenorchy Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $840,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 603,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 24,699 shares during the period. 46.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of GIFI traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.28. 21,223 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,271. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gulf Island Fabrication ( NASDAQ:GIFI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $42.88 million during the quarter. Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 22.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Gulf Island Fabrication from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

