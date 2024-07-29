Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ZTS. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $195.00 price objective (down from $220.00) on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $212.67.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Zoetis stock opened at $179.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.51 and its 200 day moving average is $176.00.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 50.34%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zoetis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

