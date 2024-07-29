WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.
WSP Global Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $164.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $170.00.
WSP Global Company Profile
