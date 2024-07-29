WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in July

WSP Global Inc. (OTCMKTS:WSPOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,800 shares, a decrease of 28.0% from the June 30th total of 429,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 102.9 days.

WSP Global Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WSPOF opened at $164.91 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.30. WSP Global has a 12 month low of $129.01 and a 12 month high of $170.00.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail, transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

