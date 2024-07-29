WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) PT Raised to $68.00 at DA Davidson

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on WSFS. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ:WSFS traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $56.90. The stock had a trading volume of 17,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,552. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. WSFS Financial has a 1-year low of $33.12 and a 1-year high of $58.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.91.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $266.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that WSFS Financial will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WSFS Financial

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WSFS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in WSFS Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $31,369,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in WSFS Financial by 51.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 130.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 64,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,957,000 after buying an additional 36,424 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.