Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $22.58 Million

Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. During the last week, Wrapped AVAX has traded down 15.7% against the dollar. Wrapped AVAX has a total market capitalization of $193.23 million and $22.58 million worth of Wrapped AVAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped AVAX token can currently be bought for approximately $27.58 or 0.00040075 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped AVAX Profile

Wrapped AVAX’s total supply is 7,006,179 tokens. The Reddit community for Wrapped AVAX is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped AVAX’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax. The official website for Wrapped AVAX is www.avalabs.org.

Wrapped AVAX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped AVAX (WAVAX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. Wrapped AVAX has a current supply of 6,986,162.4955445. The last known price of Wrapped AVAX is 27.44441527 USD and is down -4.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1102 active market(s) with $50,956,627.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.avalabs.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped AVAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped AVAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped AVAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

