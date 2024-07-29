WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) Price Target Raised to $13.50

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $12.00 to $13.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

WT has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (up from $11.00) on shares of WisdomTree in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on WisdomTree from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on WisdomTree from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WisdomTree currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on WT

WisdomTree Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of WisdomTree stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.61. 1,652,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,294. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.49. WisdomTree has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.90.

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. WisdomTree had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 19.72%. The company had revenue of $96.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. WisdomTree’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WisdomTree

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree by 85.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

WisdomTree Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.