WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Receives $191.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.17.

Several brokerages have commented on WCC. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $172.00 price objective on shares of WESCO International in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

WCC stock opened at $170.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.31. WESCO International has a fifty-two week low of $122.30 and a fifty-two week high of $195.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.06.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. Analysts forecast that WESCO International will post 14.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. WESCO International’s payout ratio is presently 13.74%.

In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.02, for a total transaction of $302,785,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,134,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,342,852.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christine Ann Wolf sold 4,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $852,923.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,761,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,754,960 shares of company stock valued at $303,728,784. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 1st quarter valued at about $543,000. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

