Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $320.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $310.00 to $320.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Public Storage from $289.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $310.55.

NYSE PSA opened at $300.74 on Friday. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $314.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.65 and a 200-day moving average of $282.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kristy Pipes acquired 2,149 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,485.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kristy Pipes bought 2,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.96 per share, for a total transaction of $599,485.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,485.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Public Storage

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Public Storage by 86.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Public Storage by 34.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,270,000 after buying an additional 281,800 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Public Storage by 4.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after buying an additional 219,391 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the period. 78.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

