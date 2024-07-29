Wedbush Boosts Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Price Target to $200.00

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $182.74 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $125.68 and a fifty-two week high of $184.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.31. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

