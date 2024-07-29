Wedbush Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $90.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Century Communities’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.54 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Century Communities stock opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86. Century Communities has a 52-week low of $58.01 and a 52-week high of $105.17.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Century Communities will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 11.54%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 106.3% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 793,887 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,610,000 after acquiring an additional 409,068 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Century Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,727,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 73,991 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 673.8% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 66,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after acquiring an additional 57,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Century Communities by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,020,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,104,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

