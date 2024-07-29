Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Price Target Raised to $199.00

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $195.00 to $199.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WCN. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of WCN opened at $175.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.92. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $126.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Connections

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total transaction of $251,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,321 shares in the company, valued at $899,249. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $752,385 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 12.3% during the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 5.0% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 14,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.8% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 57.9% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at $64,176,000. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

