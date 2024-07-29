Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th.

Warrior Met Coal has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.9% per year over the last three years. Warrior Met Coal has a payout ratio of 4.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Warrior Met Coal to earn $7.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.0%.

HCC traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $68.11. The company had a trading volume of 502,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,452. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 6.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Warrior Met Coal has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.05.

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.57 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

HCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.80.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,629,550.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,739,572.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,485 shares in the company, valued at $25,587,447.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,550.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

