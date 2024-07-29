ViciCoin Trading Down 0.1% This Week (VCNT)

ViciCoin (VCNT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 29th. ViciCoin has a market cap of $208.14 million and approximately $191,184.46 worth of ViciCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ViciCoin token can currently be bought for about $20.89 or 0.00029919 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ViciCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ViciCoin Profile

ViciCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2023. ViciCoin’s total supply is 9,965,768 tokens. ViciCoin’s official website is vicicoin.io.

Buying and Selling ViciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token that operates on the Polygon and Base blockchains. Developed by ViciNFT, VCNT is designed to manage access to digital content and facilitate enterprise applications through mechanisms such as authentication and authorization. Key applications of VCNT include ViciSwap, a token swapping platform built on the Uniswap Protocol, and VCNT for Zoom, which enables monetization of video conferences through tokenized tickets. The token’s integration into these platforms exemplifies its role in enhancing secure, token-driven interactions and services in the Web3 environment.”

