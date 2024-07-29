Verge (XVG) 1-Day Volume Reaches $2.05 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Verge has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $72.47 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,363.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $425.27 or 0.00613216 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.07 or 0.00105365 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00008417 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00033141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.06 or 0.00238006 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.60 or 0.00047001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00068573 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Verge Coin Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

