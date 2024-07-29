Velas Price Hits $0.0074 on Exchanges (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 29th. One Velas coin can currently be bought for about $0.0074 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $19.45 million and approximately $645,252.80 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00041181 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008035 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00013647 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,708 coins. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

