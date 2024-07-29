Velas 24-Hour Volume Tops $686,151.14 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Velas has a total market cap of $19.09 million and approximately $686,151.14 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.28 or 0.00040643 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00007926 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00013437 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Velas Profile

VLX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,616,503,698 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. The official website for Velas is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

