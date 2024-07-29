Vast Resources (LON:VAST) Trading Down 10.4%

Shares of Vast Resources plc (LON:VAST – Get Free Report) traded down 10.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.10 ($0.00). 73,591,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 39,640,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

Vast Resources Trading Down 10.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £925,404.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 540.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.24.

About Vast Resources

(Get Free Report)

Vast Resources plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Sub-Saharan Africa and Eastern Europe. The company explores for copper, zinc, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Baita Plai Polymetallic Mine located in Romania; and 100% interest the Manaila Polymetallic Mine covering an area of approximately 138.6 hectares located in Romania; 29.41% interest in the Blueberry Polymetallic Gold project located in Baia de Aries, Western Romania; and interests in other Romanian prospects.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vast Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vast Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.