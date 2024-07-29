Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 173,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $29,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 32.8% during the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,063,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,292,000 after buying an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 402.7% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 17,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $157.92. 1,636,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,105. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $119.88 and a 12 month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $51.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $153.61 and a 200 day moving average of $153.38.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $34.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.97 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. Valero Energy’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Argus lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.07.

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total transaction of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

