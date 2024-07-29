Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.73 and last traded at $27.20. 1,827,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 5,989,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on UPST. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $25.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.65.

Upstart Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.27. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 1.97.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $127.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.82 million. Upstart had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.89%. Research analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upstart

In other Upstart news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 80,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total value of $2,361,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,378,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 3,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.44, for a total transaction of $76,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 169,610 shares of company stock valued at $4,678,243 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Upstart by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

Further Reading

