Unum Group (UNM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 30th. Analysts expect Unum Group to post earnings of $2.02 per share for the quarter. Unum Group has set its FY24 guidance at $8.20-8.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.200-8.350 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Unum Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE UNM opened at $53.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.44.

Get Our Latest Report on Unum Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,952,067.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,138.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.